Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 45,771,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,017,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

