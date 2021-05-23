Jefferies Financial Group Boosts The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $374.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $374.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.70.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $315.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,920,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,749. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.19.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

