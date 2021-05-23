GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:GCP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.94. 138,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,125. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 13,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,790,000 after acquiring an additional 251,920 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $891,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.