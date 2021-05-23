Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOGO. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mogo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.11.

MOGO traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 724,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,626. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $453.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 2.94.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mogo in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mogo in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

