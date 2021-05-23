BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Stock Price Up 0%

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)’s stock price rose 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 199,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.99% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.