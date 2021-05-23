Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $101.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.57.

NYSE:LMND traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.40. 1,486,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,360. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

