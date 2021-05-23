B. Riley Raises Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target to $16.00

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. 138,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,696. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. Great Ajax has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $285.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Great Ajax by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

