Target (NYSE:TGT) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $211.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.89.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,084,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $227.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

