Orchid (OXT) One Day Volume Tops $50.38 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Orchid has a total market cap of $184.51 million and approximately $50.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00054067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.35 or 0.00762266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00075992 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,693,834 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

