B. Riley Raises Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target to $16.00

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.72% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. 138,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,696. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. Great Ajax has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $285.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Great Ajax by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

