TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 201,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $33,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $953,578.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,574 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,471,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in TriNet Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 248,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

