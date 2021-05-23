Telsey Advisory Group Increases Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $20.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

M has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.63.

NYSE:M traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. 14,756,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,088,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

