Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.26 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.36. 382,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,806. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.78 and a 12 month high of $168.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 95.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

