Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 30,489 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.58.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. Insiders sold a total of 635,168 shares of company stock valued at $69,129,269 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $100.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,514,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,178,618. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.