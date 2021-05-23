Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stake Lowered by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 48.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 42,216 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

