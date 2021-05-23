Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,750 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after buying an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 405,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,409,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

AOS opened at $69.27 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

In related news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $31,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,431,781. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

