Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $12.82 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 22.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,973,000 after purchasing an additional 90,799 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 5.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,526 shares of company stock worth $4,922,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.76. 904,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,990. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.99 and a 200-day moving average of $153.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

