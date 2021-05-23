CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,584,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $5,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIXX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.32. 32,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,376. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.