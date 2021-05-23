Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. 83,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,699. The company has a market cap of $477.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.17. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,304. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,350 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

