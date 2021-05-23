Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.54.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $122.91. 715,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,562. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.90 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 109.74, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 150,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,128,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

