Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard Sells 1,006 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,006 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $131,051.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,119.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Soren Abildgaard sold 408 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $55,112.64.

On Thursday, May 6th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $299,750.22.

On Monday, April 19th, Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $149,861.74.

On Monday, April 12th, Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $58,168.44.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.25.

Several research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $1,460,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Zendesk by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

