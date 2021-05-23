Raymond James Boosts MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $36.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MCFT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. 164,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,561. The company has a market cap of $580.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.