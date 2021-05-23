$0.11 EPS Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion.

ARKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Arko in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arko in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arko in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arko by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 223,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 0.13. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

