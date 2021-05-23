Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $94.23. The stock had a trading volume of 284,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,601. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $99.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVMI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.