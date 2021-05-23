Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 3,915 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cintas by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $348.43. The company had a trading volume of 316,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $239.68 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.43.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

