Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after buying an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,201,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IP stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.53. 2,441,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,139. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35. International Paper has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $64.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

