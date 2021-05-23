JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.75 during trading on Friday. 1,682,240 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.