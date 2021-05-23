People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,805 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,141 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,910,000 after purchasing an additional 634,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Insiders sold 245,599 shares of company stock worth $4,475,489 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Shares of PBCT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.04. 2,414,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

