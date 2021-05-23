State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of State Street worth $14,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in State Street by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 37,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in State Street by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in State Street by 9.6% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,625. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

NYSE:STT traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.25. 1,620,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

