Desjardins Cuts Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Price Target to C$4.50

Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rubicon Organics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

OTCMKTS ROMJF opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Rubicon Organics has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc, holds a license to cultivate and process cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.