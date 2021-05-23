Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) traded up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.02. 16,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 19,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Thunderbird Entertainment Group from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

