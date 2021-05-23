J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,431 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after acquiring an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

JJSF traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,575. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,896.88 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

