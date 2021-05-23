Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Trimmed by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. 40,243,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,358,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $363.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.