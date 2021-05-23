Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.350-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

NYSE:KOP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.91. 70,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,162. The company has a market capitalization of $720.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,006 shares of company stock worth $1,064,813. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

