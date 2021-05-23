CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Stock Price Up 10%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

CB Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBSC)

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

