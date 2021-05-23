Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $114.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $128.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QTWO. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.83.

NYSE QTWO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $94.23. 331,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,548. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,622,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,728,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

