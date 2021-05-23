Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.37.

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. 5,363,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,407. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 215,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

