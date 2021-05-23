Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,213.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub acquired 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $29,660.00.

On Friday, March 12th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00.

On Monday, March 8th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 623,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.