Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading Up 0.1%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.23. Approximately 1,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 35,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,756,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,882,000. Humankind US Stock ETF comprises approximately 33.5% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned 70.13% of Humankind US Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.