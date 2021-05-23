Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $52,779.90 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $52,779.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08.

On Thursday, March 18th, Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,434,998.61.

On Thursday, March 4th, Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,737. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

