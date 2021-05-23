Lloyd Mitchell Segal Sells 1,800 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $132,063.10.

On Thursday, April 15th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 382,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,132. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -9.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

