Reviewing Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oak Street Health and Accelera Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93 Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oak Street Health presently has a consensus price target of $69.42, indicating a potential upside of 9.61%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oak Street Health and Accelera Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 17.27 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -115.15 Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Accelera Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Accelera Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70% Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Accelera Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Accelera Innovations

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

