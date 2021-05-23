SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.27.

NYSE SWI traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.63. 719,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,618. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,281,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,040,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 142.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,653 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,075,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,835,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

