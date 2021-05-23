Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target to $14.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.83.

SHLX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. 773,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,033. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 181,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 153,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the period. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

