Commerce Bank Sells 2,348 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $148.80 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.38 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.