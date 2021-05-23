Commerce Bank Buys 929 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,198,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $172,711,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC stock opened at $184.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $98.60 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.76 and its 200 day moving average is $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.89.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

