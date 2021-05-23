Commerce Bank Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 8,742.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.