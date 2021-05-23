M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,855 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TEL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.89. 1,321,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,848. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $74.90 and a twelve month high of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

