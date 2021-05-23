KeyCorp Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $275.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.27.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.06. 22,825,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,222,275. The firm has a market cap of $571.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.