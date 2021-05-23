Deanna H. Lund Sells 8,181 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 8,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $198,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 8,181 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $210,333.51.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $255,066.06.

On Monday, February 22nd, Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $273,090.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.89. 678,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,271. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,024,000 after buying an additional 216,271 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after buying an additional 3,008,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after buying an additional 613,944 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after buying an additional 778,794 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,151,000 after buying an additional 218,784 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.